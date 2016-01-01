Ann Phelps accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Phelps, ARNP
Overview of Ann Phelps, ARNP
Ann Phelps, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Ann Phelps works at
Ann Phelps' Office Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building1755 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 904-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ann Phelps?
About Ann Phelps, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083936280
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ann Phelps works at
Ann Phelps has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.