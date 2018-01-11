Dr. Prather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ann Prather, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ann Prather, PHD is a Psychologist in Maumelle, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 117 Carnahan Dr Ste 2, Maumelle, AR 72113 Directions (501) 296-9220
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prather is absolutely amazing! I felt very comfortable sharing information with her. I can tell she enjoys what she does for a living.
About Dr. Ann Prather, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366410516
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prather. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prather.
