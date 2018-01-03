See All Counselors in Kaysville, UT
Overview

Dr. Ann Pritt, PHD is a Counselor in Kaysville, UT. 

Dr. Pritt works at Association for Personal Development in Kaysville, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Association for Personal Development PC
    447 N 300 W Ste 7, Kaysville, UT 84037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 852-8459

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I’ve had a few therapists, but none as effective for me. Her goal was to get me healthy and have me move on with life, not see her for the rest of my life. I’ve already recommended her to many friends. They’ve seen the difference in me and asked.
    About Dr. Ann Pritt, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093911877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Oberlin College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Pritt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pritt works at Association for Personal Development in Kaysville, UT. View the full address on Dr. Pritt’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

