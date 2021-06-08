See All Nurse Midwives in Aurora, MN
Ann Vreeland, APRN

Midwifery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ann Vreeland, APRN is a Midwife in Aurora, MN. 

Ann Vreeland works at Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) in Aurora, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic (Aurora)
    5211 Highway 110, Aurora, MN 55705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I've been seeing Ann for a couple years. And I just love how personable she is and open minded. She really cares about her patients and takes the time to make sure she understands everything. I'd give her ten stars if I could!!
    Photo: Ann Vreeland, APRN
    About Ann Vreeland, APRN

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063704930
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)

