See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Anna Laura Clark, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Anna Laura Clark, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (24)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Anna Laura Clark, MSN

Anna Laura Clark, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Anna Laura Clark works at Houston Women's Care Associates in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Brittany Johnson, APRN
Brittany Johnson, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Anna Laura Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Women's Care Associates
    7500 Fannin St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-1031
  2. 2
    Houston Women's Care Associates
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1050, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-1031
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth Control
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Birth Control
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anna Laura Clark?

    Jul 13, 2020
    Love her professionalism and patient.
    — Jul 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anna Laura Clark, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Anna Laura Clark, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anna Laura Clark to family and friends

    Anna Laura Clark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anna Laura Clark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anna Laura Clark, MSN.

    About Anna Laura Clark, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144657602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Laura Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Laura Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Laura Clark works at Houston Women's Care Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Anna Laura Clark’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Anna Laura Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Laura Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Laura Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Laura Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anna Laura Clark, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.