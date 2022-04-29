See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Raritan, NJ
Dr. Anna Digeso, OD

Optometry
4.8 (559)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anna Digeso, OD

Dr. Anna Digeso, OD is an Optometrist in Raritan, NJ. 

Dr. Digeso works at Somerville Family Eyecare LLC in Raritan, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Digeso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Somerville Family Eyecare LLC
    575 State Route 28 Ste 106, Raritan, NJ 08869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 725-0144
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Somerville Family Eyecare LLC
    10 Codington Pl, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 725-0144
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Apr 29, 2022
    Been going to Dr. Digeso for years. She gives quality, personalized, and individualized care. Personable and thoughtful to my care. Good, traditional feel where one feels more like a patient than a "number". Wendy, of her staff, is super helpful, friendly demeanor, and very competent.
    Lisa — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Anna Digeso, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396749180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lyons VA Med Ctr/RW Johnson Univ Hosp|Omni Eye Services|The Eye Institute
    Internship

