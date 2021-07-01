Anna Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Dunn, PA-C
Anna Dunn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL.
Florida Urology Physicians7451 GLADIOLUS DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 689-8800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Anna is efficient, knowledgeable, thorough, understanding, and nice. Very happy to be on her care.
Anna Dunn accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Anna Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.