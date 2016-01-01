See All Pediatricians in Denver, NC
Anna Garris, PA-C

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Anna Garris, PA-C

Anna Garris, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, NC. 

Anna Garris works at Novant Health Pediatrics Denver in Denver, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anna Garris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatrics Denver
    269 Gillman Rd Ste 200A, Denver, NC 28037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 850-0981
    About Anna Garris, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1730330077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Garris, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Garris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anna Garris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Garris works at Novant Health Pediatrics Denver in Denver, NC. View the full address on Anna Garris’s profile.

    Anna Garris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Garris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Garris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Garris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

