Anna Hollaender-Bird, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Anna Hollaender-Bird, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Antioch University.

Anna Hollaender-Bird works at Los Angeles Family Therapy in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    West LA-Westwood
    West LA-Westwood
1923 1/2 Westwood Blvd Ste 2, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (310) 275-4629
  2. 2
    Universal City-Hollywood
    Universal City-Hollywood
3255 Cahuenga Blvd W Ste 208, Los Angeles, CA 90068 (818) 940-1855
  3. 3
    Glendale Office
    Glendale Office
121 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA 91203 (818) 940-1855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Counseling Services
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Addiction
Counseling Services
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Addiction Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Anna Hollaender-Bird, LMFT

Specialties
  Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  English, Spanish
NPI Number
  1174866909
Education & Certifications

Internship
  Phoenix House
Medical Education
  Antioch University
Medical Education

