Dr. Anna Kourakis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kourakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Kourakis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Kourakis, PHD is a Psychologist in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Dr. Kourakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Agewell Center for Senior Health1370 13th Ave S Ste 118, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 376-3800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kourakis?
Dr Kourakis listened and understood what I was saying. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Anna Kourakis, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1538409156
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kourakis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kourakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kourakis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kourakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kourakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kourakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kourakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.