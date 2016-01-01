Dr. Leung accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anna Leung, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Leung, PHD is a Psychologist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
Compassion in Action Behavioral Health553 Clinton Ave, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 689-0282
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anna Leung, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902010440
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
