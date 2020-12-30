See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Anna Harp, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Anna Harp, RN

Anna Harp, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Anna Harp works at Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anna Harp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Area Integrated Health Services Inc.
    1515 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 437-9797
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    — Dec 30, 2020
    About Anna Harp, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124552443
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Harp, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Harp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anna Harp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Harp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Harp works at Mid-Ohio Behavioral Health in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Anna Harp’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Anna Harp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Harp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Harp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Harp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

