Dr. Anna Yoder-Olson, DNP

Dr. Anna Yoder-Olson, DNP is a Telemedicine Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Yoder-Olson works at Telehealth NP in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Telehealth NP
    8700 E Jefferson Ave Unit 371582, Denver, CO 80237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 828-3214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergies
Arthritis
Chronic Diseases
Allergies
Arthritis
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Thank you Dr. Yoder for your kindness over the phone. I already recommended you to several friends. Hopefully, they will become your patients. Blessings.
    Hélène — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Anna Yoder-Olson, DNP

    • Telemedicine
    • English
    • 1821022260
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Oral Roberts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Yoder-Olson, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoder-Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoder-Olson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoder-Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoder-Olson works at Telehealth NP in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Yoder-Olson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoder-Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoder-Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoder-Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoder-Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

