Anna Pae accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Pae, NP
Overview of Anna Pae, NP
Anna Pae, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Anna Pae works at
Anna Pae's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-5077Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Pae?
About Anna Pae, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093168833
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Pae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Pae works at
Anna Pae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Pae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Pae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Pae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.