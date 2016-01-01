Anna Philipose accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Philipose
Offers telehealth
Overview of Anna Philipose
Anna Philipose is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Anna Philipose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Anna Philipose's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Oaks Health Inc415 N 26th St Ste 201, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 446-6400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Philipose?
About Anna Philipose
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740696467
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Philipose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Philipose works at
Anna Philipose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Philipose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Philipose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Philipose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.