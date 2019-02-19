Anna Polk, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Polk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anna Polk, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anna Polk, LPC is a Counselor in Summerville, SC.
Anna Polk works at
Locations
Ccubed Services LLC709 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 900-6767Wednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Anna is truly gifted and was able to help our daughter through some difficult situations! We have since moved away and we still talk about how instrumental she was in our daughters personal growth!! Highly recommended!!
About Anna Polk, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1376593376
Frequently Asked Questions
