Dr. Ana Rivas-Vazquez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Rivas-Vazquez, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Locations
- 1 1385 Coral Way Ste 402, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 858-3085
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've known her for years, she's on a high horse, she prances like she's better than and knows all the solutions since she likes to compare her life and choices to others. I would not recommend her to anyone wanting to feel.better about themselves.
About Dr. Ana Rivas-Vazquez, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1922153717
Frequently Asked Questions
