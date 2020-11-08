Dr. Rosen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anna Rosen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anna Rosen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albany, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 305 Hamilton St, Albany, NY 12210 Directions (518) 427-8313
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
She is one of the best! It took me awhile until I found someone as great as her. She really listens, helps you understand, and is extremely helpful. I’ve never met someone as passionate as she is about her patients. I would recommend her to anyone
About Dr. Anna Rosen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417154196
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.