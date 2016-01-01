Dr. Anna Satalino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satalino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Satalino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anna Satalino, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sayville, NY.
Dr. Satalino works at
Locations
Anna Satalino, Healing with Heart100 S Main St Ste 208, Sayville, NY 11782 Directions (631) 905-2398
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anna Satalino, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104206051
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satalino accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satalino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satalino works at
