Anna Scott, PA-C
Overview
Anna Scott, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in West Columbia, SC.
Anna Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 805-5678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was positive from reception to intake to my encounter with Anna Scott. Courtesy and professionalism were evident.
About Anna Scott, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1942852157
45 patients have reviewed Anna Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Scott.
