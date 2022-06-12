Anna Wagner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Wagner, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Anna Wagner, FNP
Anna Wagner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Anna Wagner works at
Anna Wagner's Office Locations
Thomas Spann Clinic7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 696-6043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Anna is a competent quality provider of patient care. She practices with a “relationship approach “ in all aspects of patient care. Anna exemplifies the nursing model of care. She is focused on achieving optimal health and wellbeing in any condition. I strongly recommend her as provider.
About Anna Wagner, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497307557
Frequently Asked Questions
