Anna Walker, PA-C
Overview
Anna Walker, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Locations
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Augusta State Medical Prison1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I truly believe God send Anna to help save my life. After other Drs. Couldn't are wouldn't help. She is one of the BEST... HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS PLACE
About Anna Walker, PA-C
- Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1386154045
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Walker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Anna Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Walker.
