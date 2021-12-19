Anna Yaralyan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Yaralyan, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anna Yaralyan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3171 Los Feliz Blvd Ste 208B, Los Angeles, CA 90039 Directions (323) 928-2240
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Yaralyan?
She is really wonderful. One of the best therapists I’ve seen. Caring, generous of spirit, knowledgeable, and not afraid to give the push that’s needed.
About Anna Yaralyan, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Armenian
- 1295921419
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Yaralyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Yaralyan speaks Armenian.
2 patients have reviewed Anna Yaralyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Yaralyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Yaralyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Yaralyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.