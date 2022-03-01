See All Nurse Practitioners in Delray Beach, FL
Annamma Thomas, APRN

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Annamma Thomas, APRN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Annamma Thomas works at South Florida Family Health and Research Centers in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Family Health And Research Centers
    5353 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-0166
  2. 2
    Memorial Primary Care
    4105 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 276-5552
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Removal of Surgical Staples Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Florida Blue
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Me trato súper bien,me explico todo todo lo relacionado con el Motivo de mi visita.Es súper amable. Es una gran profesional, se ve que ama su profesión.
    Luz Rita Barrera — Mar 01, 2022
    Photo: Annamma Thomas, APRN
    About Annamma Thomas, APRN

    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740528744
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Samhsa
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Annamma Thomas, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annamma Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Annamma Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Annamma Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Annamma Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annamma Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annamma Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annamma Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

