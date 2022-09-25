Anne Allen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Allen, LPC
Overview
Anne Allen, LPC is a Counselor in Aylett, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5833 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy Ste 108-B, Aylett, VA 23009 Directions (804) 769-7971
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am doing telehealth visit with Anne. She is kind and good listener. She helped me setup doxy with no problem. She always understands and provides good advise. Highly recommended.
About Anne Allen, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1467556670
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Anne Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.