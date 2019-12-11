See All Psychologists in Wake Forest, NC
Dr. Anne Baden, PHD

Psychology
4.0 (5)
Overview

Dr. Anne Baden, PHD is a Psychologist in Wake Forest, NC. 

Dr. Baden works at Urgent Cares of America North Carolina Inc in Wake Forest, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Cares of America North Carolina Inc
    2001 S Main St Ste 200, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 810-8028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Pre-School Neuropsychological Assessment Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2019
    I saw Dr Baden on a regular basis for over a year. She helped me a lot with my anxiety.
    — Dec 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Anne Baden, PHD
    About Dr. Anne Baden, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932210119
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baden works at Urgent Cares of America North Carolina Inc in Wake Forest, NC. View the full address on Dr. Baden’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

