Anne Barufaldi, LMHC
Overview
Anne Barufaldi, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
- 1 4427 Emerson St Ste 5, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 642-9100
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Anne Barufaldi has been my counselor for years. She has worked with me, my husband and son on an individual basis as well as marital counseling. She's very professional, intuitive and a great listener offering useful feedback critical to her clients well being. She's not pushy and very patient. I can not imagine trusting anyone else as I trust Anne and have recommended her to many. Shes the best, trust me.
About Anne Barufaldi, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
