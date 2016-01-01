See All Clinical Psychologists in Springfield, VA
Anne Boling, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Anne Boling, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anne Boling, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, VA. 

Anne Boling works at Associated Clinical Services in Springfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Clinical Services
    8134 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste 101, Springfield, VA 22152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 569-8731
  2. 2
    Northern Virginia Idea Center Inc
    8348 Traford Ln, Springfield, VA 22152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 569-8731
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anne Boling?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anne Boling, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Anne Boling, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anne Boling to family and friends

    Anne Boling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anne Boling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anne Boling, PSY.

    About Anne Boling, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144324237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Boling, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Boling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Boling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Boling works at Associated Clinical Services in Springfield, VA. View the full address on Anne Boling’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Anne Boling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Boling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Boling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Boling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anne Boling, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.