Dr. Anne Carter-Hargrove, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Carter-Hargrove, PHD is a Counselor in Sparks, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 Pyramid Way Ste 202, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 742-1235
- 2 924 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 742-1235
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Anne has saw me at my worst in my life, and helped me get out of the rut that I was in. Thank you so much for your time and help. Love the little exercises, homework, great way to release some of the built up stress. Thanks again.
About Dr. Anne Carter-Hargrove, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1700918216
Dr. Carter-Hargrove accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter-Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
