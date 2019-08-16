See All Family Doctors in Moorhead, MN
Anne Christensen, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Anne Christensen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorhead, MN. 

Anne Christensen works at Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic in Moorhead, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic
    801 Belsly Blvd, Moorhead, MN 56560
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2019
    Anne is so passionate about the health of her patients and always spends quality time at each visit. Wouldn’t want the care of my kiddos in anyone else’s hands.
    — Aug 16, 2019
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598172322
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Anne Christensen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Christensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Christensen works at Essentia Health-Moorhead Clinic in Moorhead, MN. View the full address on Anne Christensen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Anne Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Christensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.