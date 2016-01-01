See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Anne Emerson, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anne Emerson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Northeastern and is affiliated with Swedish Ballard Campus, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Anne Emerson works at Martin C Cahn MD PS in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Martin Cahn MD PS
    3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 309, Seattle, WA 98103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 547-1938

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Ballard Campus
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Diseases
Fracture
High Cholesterol
Chronic Diseases
Fracture
High Cholesterol

Treatment frequency



Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Anne Emerson, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1295887909
    Education & Certifications

    • Northeastern
    • Colby College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Emerson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Emerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Emerson works at Martin C Cahn MD PS in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Anne Emerson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Anne Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Emerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

