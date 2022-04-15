Anne Engelhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Engelhart, NP
Overview of Anne Engelhart, NP
Anne Engelhart, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Anne Engelhart's Office Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-1900
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and patient. Non-judgmental and i feel all my concerns are heard. She's awesome
About Anne Engelhart, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326440520
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Engelhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Anne Engelhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Engelhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Engelhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Engelhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.