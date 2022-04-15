See All Nurse Practitioners in Atlanta, GA
Anne Engelhart, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Anne Engelhart, NP

Anne Engelhart, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Anne Engelhart works at Emory Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anne Engelhart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-1900

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 15, 2022
Very thorough and patient. Non-judgmental and i feel all my concerns are heard. She's awesome
— Apr 15, 2022
Photo: Anne Engelhart, NP
About Anne Engelhart, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1326440520
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Anne Engelhart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Anne Engelhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Anne Engelhart works at Emory Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Anne Engelhart’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Anne Engelhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Engelhart.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Engelhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Engelhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

