Anne Gault, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Gault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Gault, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anne Gault, MS is a Counselor in Plano, TX. They graduated from University Of North Texas 2001.
Anne Gault works at
Locations
-
1
Plano Counseling Solutions, Plano, TX7800 Preston Rd Ste 117, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 743-4674
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anne Gault?
She is a warm, empathic counselor who understands how people feel when they are distressed. She clearly explains what approaches she is using in terms anyone can understand. She works actively with her clients to resolve their problems.
About Anne Gault, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1528293370
Education & Certifications
- Counseling Institute Of Texas
- University Of North Texas 2001
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Gault accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Gault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anne Gault works at
Anne Gault has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Gault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Gault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Gault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.