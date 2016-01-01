See All Nurse Midwives in Duluth, MN
Anne Gettle, LICSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Anne Gettle, LICSW

Midwifery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Anne Gettle, LICSW is a Midwife in Duluth, MN. 

Anne Gettle works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)
    407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Grief
Grief

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anne Gettle?

    Photo: Anne Gettle, LICSW
    How would you rate your experience with Anne Gettle, LICSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anne Gettle to family and friends

    Anne Gettle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anne Gettle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anne Gettle, LICSW.

    About Anne Gettle, LICSW

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164901112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Gettle, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Gettle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Gettle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Gettle works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Anne Gettle’s profile.

    Anne Gettle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Gettle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Gettle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Gettle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.