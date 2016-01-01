Dr. Anne Griffin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Griffin, OD
Overview of Dr. Anne Griffin, OD
Dr. Anne Griffin, OD is an Optometrist in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
Saratoga Vision235 Washington St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anne Griffin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1699974741
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
221 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.