Anne Hyde, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anne Hyde, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Fairfield University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Anne Hyde works at Seabright Healthcare, LLC in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seabright Healthcare, LLC
    60 Katona Dr Ste 25A, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 295-5273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Anne Hyde, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1023143815
    Education & Certifications

    • Fairfield University
    • Fairfield University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Hyde, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Hyde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Hyde works at Seabright Healthcare, LLC in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Anne Hyde’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Anne Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Hyde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Hyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Hyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

