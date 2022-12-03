See All Family Doctors in Louisville, KY
Anne Jones, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Anne Jones, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anne Jones, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Anne Jones works at Kentucky Counseling Center in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Counseling Center
    4835 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 591-0092
  2. 2
    Hope Clinic
    1025 Sanibel Way, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 225-6711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Medication Management
Medication Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Home Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anne Jones?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Well I saw her for my internal med issues- diabetes, blood pressure. Moved away and came back and cant find her!!! Oh no. Seeing dome generic awful person, nice but wont talk to me, wont draw pictures on the table mat paper like Anne did of whats wrong, wont even sit down. She was the best practitioner I ever had!!
    Martha — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anne Jones, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Anne Jones, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anne Jones to family and friends

    Anne Jones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anne Jones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anne Jones, NP.

    About Anne Jones, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386893451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Spalding University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Jones, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Anne Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anne Jones, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.