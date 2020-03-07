See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Abington, PA
Anne Marie Kinsey, CRNP

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Accepting new patients

Overview

Anne Marie Kinsey, CRNP is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Anne Marie Kinsey works at Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 401, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Mar 07, 2020
    Very nice, informative staff.
    — Mar 07, 2020
    About Anne Marie Kinsey, CRNP

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1043513153
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

