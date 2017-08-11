Anne Michael accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Michael, LPC
Overview
Anne Michael, LPC is a Counselor in Carrollton, TX.
Anne Michael works at
Locations
-
1
Cil Psychological Services Pllc3740 N Josey Ln Ste 246, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (214) 697-8394
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anne Michael?
Mrs. Michael has gone WAY above and beyond to make sure my middler schooler who has had an extremely traumatic year was safe and stable. She has called me late at night and has helped handle a crisis while she was out of town on vacation. I can not think of a more giving, knowledgable and experienced therapist. She is the best thing that has ever happened to our family.
About Anne Michael, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1043518483
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anne Michael works at
4 patients have reviewed Anne Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.