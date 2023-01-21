Anne Nedelka accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Nedelka, LPC
Overview
Anne Nedelka, LPC is a Counselor in Newton, NJ.
Anne Nedelka works at
Locations
Advanced Behavioral Counseling of Northern New Jersey LLC55 Newton Sparta Rd Ste 104, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 600-9032
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Anne is truly one of the most helpful, genuine, and caring LPC I have worked with. She is so well rounded in how she communicates and does her practice. I immediately knew I was safe with her, and whatever I discussed with her. When I needed advice or just some perspective she always knew the right thing to say, and she gave me the right tools that actually transformed me into who I am today. She was able to guide me and give me these tools because she understood who I wanted to be, I just did not know how to get there. I have been seeing Anne for almost 3 years now, and she is absolutely one of the main reasons I am happy, and why I enjoy life again. She has helped me grow and learn so much about myself as a person, and she has believed in me since day 1. Having someone believe in me, when I couldn't believe in myself was absolutely one of the most impactful moments that really is what started my journey, and gave me the ability to believe in myself.
About Anne Nedelka, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1245523083
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Nedelka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Anne Nedelka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Nedelka.
