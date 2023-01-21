See All Counselors in Newton, NJ
Anne Nedelka, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Anne Nedelka, LPC

Counseling
3.8 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Anne Nedelka, LPC is a Counselor in Newton, NJ. 

Anne Nedelka works at Advanced Behavioral Counseling of Northern New Jersey LLC in Newton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Behavioral Counseling of Northern New Jersey LLC
    55 Newton Sparta Rd Ste 104, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 600-9032
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anne Nedelka?

    Jan 21, 2023
    Anne is truly one of the most helpful, genuine, and caring LPC I have worked with. She is so well rounded in how she communicates and does her practice. I immediately knew I was safe with her, and whatever I discussed with her. When I needed advice or just some perspective she always knew the right thing to say, and she gave me the right tools that actually transformed me into who I am today. She was able to guide me and give me these tools because she understood who I wanted to be, I just did not know how to get there. I have been seeing Anne for almost 3 years now, and she is absolutely one of the main reasons I am happy, and why I enjoy life again. She has helped me grow and learn so much about myself as a person, and she has believed in me since day 1. Having someone believe in me, when I couldn't believe in myself was absolutely one of the most impactful moments that really is what started my journey, and gave me the ability to believe in myself.
    Nicole — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anne Nedelka, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Anne Nedelka, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anne Nedelka to family and friends

    Anne Nedelka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anne Nedelka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anne Nedelka, LPC.

    About Anne Nedelka, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245523083
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Nedelka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Nedelka works at Advanced Behavioral Counseling of Northern New Jersey LLC in Newton, NJ. View the full address on Anne Nedelka’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Anne Nedelka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Nedelka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Nedelka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Nedelka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anne Nedelka, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.