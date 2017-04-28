See All Pediatricians in Federal Way, WA
Anne Pettinger, ARNP

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Anne Pettinger, ARNP

Anne Pettinger, ARNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Anne Pettinger works at Pediatrics Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anne Pettinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way Office
    505 S 336th St Ste 150, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2017
    Anne makes our daughter feel important. She's polite, honest, detail-oriented, friendly, clear and concise. Our daughter is getting too old to return to a pediatric office, but she trusts Anne so much, I really hate to send her elsewhere.
    Federal Way, WA — Apr 28, 2017
    Photo: Anne Pettinger, ARNP
    About Anne Pettinger, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1437245552
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

