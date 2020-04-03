Dr. Anne Powell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Powell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anne Powell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Thornton, CO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9981 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 981-2386
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
Highly recommend. Compassionate and professional. Flexible. Sharp.
About Dr. Anne Powell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477871853
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
