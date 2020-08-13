See All Counselors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Anne Schanz, PHD

Counseling
4.8 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Schanz, PHD is a Counselor in Carrollton, TX. 

Dr. Schanz works at Anne Schanz, PhD, LPC in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Schanz
    2828 E Trinity Mills Rd Ste 106, Carrollton, TX 75006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    12:00pm - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 8:30pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 8:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Codependency
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Self-Injury Behavior
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. Schanz is amazing, definitely a person who cuts straight to the source of the issue. In 3 visits she has helped me so much . Such a great listener , She has helped me identify childhood beliefs that held me up from going after my dreams. Also helped me to understand that only I truly know what can make me happy and i won’t find that in anyone else. I’m so grateful for her help and would recommend to all my friends and family.
    Bea — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Anne Schanz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033210299
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Schanz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schanz works at Anne Schanz, PhD, LPC in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schanz’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

