Anne Schultz, PA
Overview
Anne Schultz, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Locations
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4815Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Anne Schultz, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1316907546
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
