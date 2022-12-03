Anne Thomas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Thomas, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Anne Thomas, NP
Anne Thomas, NP is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Anne Thomas works at
Anne Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2200
-
2
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Lansing3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 113, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (616) 267-2200
-
3
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Traverse City550 Munson Ave Ste 202, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anne Thomas?
Very good
About Anne Thomas, NP
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1851620280
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Thomas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anne Thomas works at
Anne Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.