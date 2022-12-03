See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Anne Thomas, NP

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Anne Thomas, NP

Anne Thomas, NP is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Anne Thomas works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Anne Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2200
  2. 2
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Lansing
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 113, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2200
  3. 3
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Traverse City
    550 Munson Ave Ste 202, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very good
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Anne Thomas, NP

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851620280
