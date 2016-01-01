Anne Watts, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Watts, LPC
Overview
Anne Watts, LPC is a Counselor in Augusta, GA.
Anne Watts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Encounters Counseling Services2826 Hillcreek Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 210-2767
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anne Watts?
About Anne Watts, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801958426
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Watts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anne Watts works at
7 patients have reviewed Anne Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.