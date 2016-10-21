See All Physicians Assistants in Carmichael, CA
Anne Wright, PA

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Anne Wright, PA

Anne Wright, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Carmichael, CA. 

Anne Wright works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anne Wright's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Oct 21, 2016
    She is an excellent PA, for dr. Hu at mercy Orthopedics, she takes excellent care of your needs, and listens very carefully, she has a good bedside Manner.
    Maureen Kalostos-RUIZ in Sacramento, CA — Oct 21, 2016
    About Anne Wright, PA

    • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1205874740
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Wright, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Wright works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Anne Wright’s profile.

    Anne Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

