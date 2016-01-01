Anneka Dockery accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anneka Dockery, LMFT
Overview
Anneka Dockery, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newark, DE.
Anneka Dockery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic Behavioral Health910 S Chapel St, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 224-1400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anneka Dockery?
About Anneka Dockery, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1659918696
Frequently Asked Questions
Anneka Dockery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anneka Dockery works at
Anneka Dockery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anneka Dockery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anneka Dockery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anneka Dockery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.