Annemarie Zabbara, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Annemarie Zabbara, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD. 

Annemarie Zabbara works at Plotsky Medical Associates in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plotsky Medical Associates
    15225 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 330-0661

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Annemarie Zabbara, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508044926
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Annemarie Zabbara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Annemarie Zabbara works at Plotsky Medical Associates in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Annemarie Zabbara’s profile.

Annemarie Zabbara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Annemarie Zabbara.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annemarie Zabbara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annemarie Zabbara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

