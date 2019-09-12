See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Annette Gantz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Annette Gantz, FNP

Annette Gantz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Annette Gantz works at South Texas Spinal Clinic, P. A. in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Annette Gantz's Office Locations

    South Texas Spinal Clinic - at Stone Oak
    18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 (210) 495-9047
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 12, 2019
    Very good appointment with Annette Gantz and her very capable assistant Allison. Very caring and professional with a great sense of humor as well. Highly recommend for everyone....
    Jimmie F. Wilson — Sep 12, 2019
    About Annette Gantz, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1245753730
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Annette Gantz, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annette Gantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Annette Gantz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Annette Gantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Annette Gantz works at South Texas Spinal Clinic, P. A. in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Annette Gantz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Annette Gantz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Gantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Gantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Gantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

